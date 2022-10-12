Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,714. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.70.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

