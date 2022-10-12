Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 14,415 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the average volume of 8,419 call options.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VGK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. 141,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,984. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $70.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,449,000 after buying an additional 249,091 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,633,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,365,000 after buying an additional 284,589 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $255,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,156 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

