Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,861 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,550,941. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.