Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $91.06

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $91.06 and last traded at $91.44, with a volume of 918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

