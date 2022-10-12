Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Oikos Holdings LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oikos Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.8% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,761 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,262. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

