Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after purchasing an additional 689,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 396.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,347,000 after acquiring an additional 119,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,399,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VDC traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,902. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.87 and its 200-day moving average is $190.33.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.