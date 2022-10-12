Van Elle (LON:VANL) Shares Up 3.9%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41.40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.48). 22,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 46,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.47).

Van Elle Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £41.17 million and a PE ratio of 1,930.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Van Elle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.20.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

