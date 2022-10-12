Value Liquidity (VALUE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $502,214.00

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Value Liquidity has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Value Liquidity has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $502,214.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Value Liquidity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051663 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10723848 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Value Liquidity

Value Liquidity launched on August 17th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s total supply is 5,034,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,220,177 tokens. Value Liquidity’s official website is valuedefi.io. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/valuedefi.

Value Liquidity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Value Liquidity (VALUE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Value Liquidity has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Value Liquidity is 0.20828974 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $494,494.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://valuedefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Value Liquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

