Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Trading Up 6%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.48 and last traded at $62.83. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Value Line by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Value Line by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.