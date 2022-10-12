Value Finance Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (VFT)

Value Finance (VFT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Value Finance has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. One Value Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Value Finance has a market cap of $23,163.87 and $160,700.00 worth of Value Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034228 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Value Finance Token Profile

Value Finance’s launch date was January 5th, 2022. Value Finance’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,067,033 tokens. Value Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@valuefi. The official website for Value Finance is valuefinance.io. Value Finance’s official Twitter account is @valuefinance_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Value Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Value Finance (VFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Value Finance has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Value Finance is 0.00021758 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://valuefinance.io/.”

