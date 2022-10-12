Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. 25,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,718,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.71.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $1,167,382.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,592.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

