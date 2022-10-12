V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 644 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 135.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after buying an additional 201,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 63.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

