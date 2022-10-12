V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,418 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,366,000 after buying an additional 281,195 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,840,000 after buying an additional 483,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,893,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.