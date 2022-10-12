V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $63.67.

