V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $156.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.71. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

