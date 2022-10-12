V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NUV opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

