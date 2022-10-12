V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,157 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 325,646 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 611,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 291,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,822,000 after purchasing an additional 269,490 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,707,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.52. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

