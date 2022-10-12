V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWO opened at $208.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.37. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

