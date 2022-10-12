Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 68,333 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical volume of 39,106 put options.

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $5,583,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 56,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLU traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,886,641. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.