USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Achieves $14.82 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @defi_just.

USDJ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ (USDJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. USDJ has a current supply of 14,848,771.67402831. The last known price of USDJ is 0.99726364 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,459,606.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://just.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

