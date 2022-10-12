USD Coin (USDC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.32 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $45.90 billion and approximately $3.32 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 45,900,560,526 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USD Coin has a current supply of 45,953,882,867.41015. The last known price of USD Coin is 1.00007285 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6485 active market(s) with $3,379,462,211.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.centre.io/usdc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

