Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,421. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after buying an additional 4,602,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,345,000 after buying an additional 1,204,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 165.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,108,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,745,000 after buying an additional 6,293,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,039,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,070,000 after buying an additional 46,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,605,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,252,000 after buying an additional 1,390,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

