Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.69. 271,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,592,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
Uranium Energy Stock Up 3.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 192.10 and a beta of 2.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.