Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.69. 271,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,592,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 192.10 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

