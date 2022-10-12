Unobtainium Price Reaches $0.0071 on Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtainium (UNO) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Unobtainium token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Unobtainium has a market capitalization of $14,288.26 and approximately $20,717.00 worth of Unobtainium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unobtainium has traded 94.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtainium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,043.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.91 or 0.00582258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00251319 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005434 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008871 BTC.

About Unobtainium

Unobtainium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2022. Unobtainium’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Unobtainium’s official message board is mxbox.medium.com. Unobtainium’s official website is mxbox.io. The Reddit community for Unobtainium is https://reddit.com/r/mxbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtainium’s official Twitter account is @mxbox_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unobtainium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unobtainium (UNO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Unobtainium has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Unobtainium is 0.00724864 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $31.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mxbox.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtainium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtainium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtainium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtainium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtainium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.