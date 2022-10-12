Unizen Trading 43.6% Lower This Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 43.6% lower against the US dollar. Unizen has a market capitalization of $196.75 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen (ZCX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unizen has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Unizen is 0.11391008 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,496,599.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unizen.io.”

