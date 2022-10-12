Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,613 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Unity Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of U traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. 157,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,476. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $400,733.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,700,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,421. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.