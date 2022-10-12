Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Up 3.6%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 29,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,607,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

About Uniti Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,388,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,484,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,046,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

