Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Up 3.6%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 29,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,607,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
Uniti Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17.
Uniti Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.
About Uniti Group
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
