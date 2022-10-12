United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $5.36

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.57. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 458,227 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

