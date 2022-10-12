Unite Group (LON:UTG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 ($13.90) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unite Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,241.67 ($15.00).
Shares of UTG stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 792 ($9.57). The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,774. The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 591.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,016.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,078.57. Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 773 ($9.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04.
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
