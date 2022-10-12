Unite Group (LON:UTG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 ($13.90) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unite Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,241.67 ($15.00).

Get Unite Group alerts:

Unite Group Price Performance

Shares of UTG stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 792 ($9.57). The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,774. The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 591.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,016.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,078.57. Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 773 ($9.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04.

Unite Group Cuts Dividend

About Unite Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Unite Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

(Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.