Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.26.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $192.64 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $191.65 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.13 and a 200 day moving average of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 299,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $74,867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.