Umbrella Network Achieves Market Cap of $642,069.16 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Umbrella Network token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $642,069.16 and approximately $217,764.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007065 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00014393 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009018 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012456 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2021. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 tokens. Umbrella Network’s official message board is medium.com/umbrella-network. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @umbnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umbrella Network’s official website is www.umb.network.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network (UMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Umbrella Network has a current supply of 498,500,000 with 74,060,182.46710245 in circulation. The last known price of Umbrella Network is 0.00908009 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $203,903.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.umb.network/.”

