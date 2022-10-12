U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $11.46

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $11.16. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 1,347 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLCA. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.72 million, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $2,834,265.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,164,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

