Typhoon Network Market Cap Hits $49,556.14 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $49,556.14 and approximately $29.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Typhoon Network Token Profile

Typhoon Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 tokens. The official message board for Typhoon Network is typhoonnetwork.medium.com. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @typhooncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Typhoon Network’s official website is app.typhoon.network.

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Typhoon Network (TYPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Typhoon Network has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 9,946,767.33402382 in circulation. The last known price of Typhoon Network is 0.00500198 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.typhoon.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.