Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives $83.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Tullow Oil Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

