Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Price Performance

TUWOY opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.