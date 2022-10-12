TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TuanChe Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:TC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,705. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $96.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -0.26. TuanChe has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

