Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.39

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.39 and traded as high as $16.40. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 259,848 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $302.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The shipping company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $153.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.51 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 308,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 39.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

