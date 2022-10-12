Trustpad (TPAD) Price Hits $0.0842 on Top Exchanges

Trustpad (TPAD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Trustpad has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $93,004.00 worth of Trustpad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trustpad has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trustpad token can now be bought for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001792 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.57 or 0.01615896 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

About Trustpad

Trustpad (CRYPTO:TPAD) is a token. Its launch date was April 4th, 2021. Trustpad’s total supply is 97,848,770 tokens. Trustpad’s official message board is medium.com/@trustpad. Trustpad’s official Twitter account is @trustpad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trustpad is trustpad.io.

Trustpad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trustpad (TPAD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trustpad has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Trustpad is 0.0851604 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $96,937.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trustpad.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trustpad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trustpad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trustpad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

