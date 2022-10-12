Truist Financial Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $103.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

MRK traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.69. 401,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,910,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $229.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

