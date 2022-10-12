TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Shares Down 0.4%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.76. 351 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 260.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

