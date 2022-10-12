TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 79,428 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,428 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 7.1% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.79% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $49,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 155,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 236,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

