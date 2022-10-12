TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $108.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

