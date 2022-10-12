TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 381,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. 1,326,889 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51.

