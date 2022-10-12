TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,938. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $53.90.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

