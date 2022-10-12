TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICSH remained flat at $49.92 on Wednesday. 3,612,892 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

