TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $70,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,416,969. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

