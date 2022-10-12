TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 870 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.21% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ERX traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,625. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95.

