TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 352 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.90. 17,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,000. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.45 and a 200-day moving average of $317.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

