True North Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,897 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 22.2% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 388,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 242,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 462,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,254,666.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,303,378.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,254,666.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

