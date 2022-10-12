True North Advisors LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)

True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Stryve Foods worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAX. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAX stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

In related news, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Stryve Foods news, CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,363,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,337.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 290,000 shares of company stock worth $200,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

